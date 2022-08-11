Camila Cabello’s new boyfriend

After her surprising breakup with Shawn Mendes, artist Camila Cabello seems to have found love again. Or that would show some photographs published by the celebrity agency back grid in which it is seen how the singer walks hand in hand together with a man who seems to be austin kevitch.

Camila Cabello confirms new romance with exclusive Lox Club dating app CEO Austin Kevitch as they share a kiss during FIRST outing together… after her split from Shawn Mendes Austin rested his hand on top of his girlfriend’s knee as they sat close enjoyed a bite to eat pic.twitter.com/3ij5r1uxni — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 8, 2022

Cabello’s new partner is a businessman app founder Lox Cluba dating platform “for Jews with great purchasing power and very high standard tastes”. However, non-Jewish people can also make use of a system that can only be used in New York, Los Angeles or Miami.

Although it is unknown exactly at what point in their lives Camila and Austin’s paths have crossed, the magazine cosmopolitan find how mutual friend to Nicholas Galitzine, an actor who played the role of Prince Robert in Cinderellaa film in which the versatile Cuban artist also participated.

Coincidence or not, the photos were taken on the same day Shawn Mendes turned 24. The new couple appeared eating on a terrace while showing an affectionate attitude. Camila was wearing a blue dress with white flower prints and her boyfriend was wearing a white t-shirt with hardly any decoration.

The pandemic, the key to a friendly breakup

The end of the relationship between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello was confirmed in November 2021. “We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be”wrote Hair on a story of Instagram signed by both members of the couple.

Despite speculation about the reasons for the breakup, the real reason that produced it was the singer’s mental health problems. In an interview in time to walkan Apple TV program, Camila did not hesitate to admit that her anxiety problems had increased in quarantine. “I went from having no time to myself to having a lot and no distractions. I was left alone with my anxiety and that interfered with my relationship”lament.