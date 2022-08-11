Camila Cabello stars in Victoria’s Secret’s first bilingual campaign. Look at the video!

Singer and actress Camila Cabello is the star of Victoria’s Secret’s first bilingual campaign, in which she promotes her Bombshell perfume, one of the brand’s most popular.

Camila Cabello expressed on Tuesday, April 26 on her Instagram that she feels honored to be the newest member of the Victoria’s Secret and Bombshell family; in addition to being “part of the first bilingual campaign.”

“Bombshell is about accepting who and what you are, and celebrating it every day. Check out the campaign and fragrance collection in Victoria’s Secret stores and online.”

In the Instagram post, Camila Cabello added two commercial videos, one spoken in English and the other in Spanish.

What does it mean? Victoria’s Secret directly targets the Hispanic public with this bilingual commercial campaign and the image of Camila Cabello.

Raúl Martínez, chief creative director of Victoria’s Secret, said in a statement that “on set, Camila exuded an all-day presence that did not need to be directed: her vitality and confidence shone organically.”

“It was a celebration of her and her personality that brought this fragrance and campaign to life,” added Martinez, according to a statement reviewed by goodmorningamerica.com.