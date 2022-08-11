Camila Cabello is captured with a new romance

Everything seems to indicate that the singer has already surpassed Shawn Mendes, as she was captured by the hand of a young businessman on the streets of Los Angeles

Ten months after the breakup between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, it seems that the singer-songwriter has decided to give herself a new chance at love, since last weekend she was caught walking through the streets of Los Angeles, hand in hand with a handsome young man As expected, the photos were quickly exposed on social networks and in different media, and thanks to this, the fans soon found out who the new romance of the 25-year-old artist was about.

Camila kept a low profile since her split from Shawn, and nothing had been revealed about a new affair.

It was also discovered that the recent heartthrob is about Austin Kevitch, a successful 31-year-old entrepreneur. Several comments stated that they had already been seen together a couple of months ago; however, they did not show affection that confirmed or suspected a relationship between the two.

In the recent images, they were captured enjoying a courtship that is beginning to manifest, sitting at one of the outside tables of the restaurant, they were seen as accomplices and very close while having breakfast. Even at one point the artist was encouraged to kiss her on the cheek and she caressed him during the meeting on Sunday morning.

Now the Cuban seems to have no intention of hiding her current partner, and will demonstrate the love they have for each other, on the other hand in their social networks neither of them alludes to the sentimental bond, the photographs made it clear that they gave themselves an opportunity in love. Kevicht is engaged in the technological world: he created a famous dating applicationLoxClub, and was also the CEO of Brighten, a social network that seeks to fight bullying through positive comments on social networks.

