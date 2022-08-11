Camila Cabello could have a boyfriend of the millionaire jet set

Camila Cabello has been seen in LA with the creator of an elitist app. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Camila Cabello’s followers have gone crazy when some photographs were made public that show the artist with a boy who is supposed to be her new boyfriend. Jokes, walks, smiles and the occasional kiss would confirm this new illusion.

For the fans of the singer, November 2021 was a sad date and it is that both she and Shawn Mendes, until then her boyfriend, announced in a joint Instagram statement that they were breaking up their partner.

Shawn and Camila are still very good friends and, already at that time, they assured that they have “mutual love as humans and stronger than ever” so, although the love ended, their relationship seems to be really solid in friendship.

The thing is, Camila has been single for almost a year and hasn’t been paired with anyone, but now, after taking her time to definitely turn the page on Shawn, Cabello could have a new boyfriend, and she’s often chosen!

The young man with whom she has been seen sharing an affectionate and fun afternoon is none other than Austin Kevitch. If you are not from the millionaire jet set, his name may not tell you anything but the Internet has done its investigations and it turns out that the boy is a true VIP.

Apparently Austin is the CEO of a dating company, but it’s not just any app like Tinder or Grinder. In order to access it, you have to be really elitist, have a lot of money and, preferably, be Jewish.

The application in question is called Lox Club and is aimed at Jews with high purchasing power although, obviously, non-Jewish people of the same economic and/or social status can also access the ‘app’ to find their better half.

In addition to being considerably wealthy, You also have to live in one of the three cities indicated in the application, which are, of course, New York, Los Angeles and Miami. Three cool places where people with money and exclusive circles like the ones that this ‘app’ wants to promote.

Camila Cabello’s new special friend seems well placed, enterprising and exclusive, according to ‘Cosmopolitan’ they could have met through Nicholas Galitzine, who appears in ‘Cinderella’ with the artist and who, apparently, is a mutual friend of both . For now there is little information about this possible romance but the photographs of both in LA spread like wildfire through social networks.

The young woman is currently 25 years old while Austin Kevitch is 31, fans are already flooding the young man’s Instagram with messages supporting the alleged love relationship with his idol and saying that they are the “cutest” thing they have ever seen but, Does no one remember how loving Camila and Shawn were? I’m still not over that.

