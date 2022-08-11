Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana wears Rinat glovesHalftime

Midtime Editorial

On this side, a large majority thinks that made in usa or europe is the best, and on that side of the pond, at least one star goalkeeper, Cameroonian André Onanathink that made in Mexico It is Best Quality.

And it is that the exporter of the Ajax from the Eredivisieset in which the Mexican players Edson Álvarez and Jorge Sánchezprecisely use aztec made gloves Of the brand Rinatwhich also fits recognized goalkeepers of the MX League What Rodolfo Cota, Charles Acevedo either jonathan orozco.

Did he change the Mexas?

In fact, Onana used until a few seasons ago those accessories of the german adidasbut lately he has been seen by some of the house companyin color all white.

And the remarkable thing for the same Mexican firm is that it could be the case that one of the Qatar 2022 goalkeepers bear its brand, since it is outlined as starter with the Cameroonian team.

Who is Onana?

The african archer debuted in 2016 with the children of the godswith whom he played until last season, but his pace of play dropped, playing just ten games in the whole football yearso this campaign will be with the Inter de Milan of the Italian Serie A.