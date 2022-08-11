calls it “the Spanish Oxford”

A corner of the city of Salamanca. (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS)

the british daily The Telegraph has published an extensive report in which it lists 12 Spanish cities “with wonderful food and World Heritage sites but almost no tourists”, as an alternative to “not following the pack” and ending up in more typical places such as “Seville or Barcelona”.

The newspaper highlights that beyond these two towns and the coastal places, Spain has “a cast of underestimated cities that have one thing in common: almost no tourists.”

Heading that list is Salamanca, to which The Telegraph described as “the Spanish Oxford”. “Palaces, convents, towers, not one but two cathedrals… Salamanca is full of historical architecture such as the hornazo, its star dish, stuffed with ham and chorizo,” says the article, which highlights that the city is perfectly in tune with his own heritage.

He highlights its university, the oldest in Spain and among the oldest in Europe, and recommends visiting the building to receive “a good dose of culture”: “You cannot miss the Paraninfo room with tapestries and the glorious Plateresque façade with the famous frog hidden in the masonry”.

“If Salamanca knows how to have fun, it is mainly because of the 32,000 students who live and (occasionally) work here”, he points out before highlighting the celebration of the University New Year that takes place in mid-December in the Plaza Mayor and which he describes as “a wild party like no other”.

But about the rest The Telegraph says that the icon of Salamanca is its Plaza Mayor, “an elegant open-air lounge” that “is surely a candidate for the best square in Spain.”

He also makes another more unknown recommendation: the Unamuno House Museum. And he advises staying at the Palacio de San Esteban, “a 15th-century convent practically next to the cathedral.”

In addition to Salamanca, the British newspaper recommends these other 11 Spanish cities:

Murcia

Saragossa

Jaen

Alicante

A Coruna

Jerez de la Frontera

Oviedo

Logrono

Girona

Lion

Merida

This article originally appeared on The Huff Post and has been updated.

