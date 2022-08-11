Britney Spears: the mansion she shares with her husband – People – Culture

The American singer Britney Spears has been very happy in recent weeks. Although she has been very hermetic with some details of her personal life, several sources close to the artist have revealed some aspects of her.

The most recent thing has been that the singer and her husband, Sam Asghari, They enjoy a new house.

-Also read: Who was the congressman who created the festive bridges in Colombia?

This was revealed by ‘People’ magazine, citing a source close to Spears.

“Britney loves her new house. She chose it with Sam,” reported. “She wanted a new start with Sam. It has been very important for her to have a house without having to ask for (his dad Jamie Spears’) approval.”the magazine added, citing its source.

So far no details of the home are known, but it has emerged that it is a property in the Los Angeles area. This is another of the decisions that she has celebrated after the end of the guardianship to which she was subjected for more than a decade.

-Also read: ‘La Chiqui’, the cleaner who abused a girl in a school bathroom in Bogotá.

The singer has joked a bit with her followers and has shared a bit of those changes she is living through. “I haven’t been to my honeymoon yet, I got married and moved to a new house at the same time, It’s not the smartest thing I could do 🤧🤔. Well she’s putting it all together,” he wrote on June 22.

On June 29, Sam Asghari opened up in his first interview after marrying the American pop star weeks ago: “It’s been a fairy tale,” he said on a morning television show.

“It’s surreal,” the 28-year-old fitness trainer said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “We imagined that this would be a fairy tale, and it has been,” said his husband, who is also beginning to open a career as an actor.

-Also read: The 10 most expensive cities in Latin America to buy a home.

Asghari stressed that the pop singer “is sensational” and that “she is great.” “She’s my wife,” she emphasized, smiling at the interviewer.Spears, 40, married Asghari on June 9 in an intimate ceremony at her home in Los Angeles, with only relatives present.

“We only had 50, 70 people,” Asghari said. “We wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones and those closest to us. We just wanted to celebrate and that’s what we did,” she said.

The coach spoke about his participation in the action movie “Hot Seat”, starring veteran star Mel Gibson, as well as his expectations in the entertainment industry.

“They didn’t pay attention to me until my wife gave me this incredible platform to work on,” acknowledged the coach, who already had some participation in videos and television series, among others.

“I appreciate that always, but let’s not forget that I have been working hard and that I was already acting,” he emphasized.

Asghari and Spears met in 2016 when they worked on the singer’s “Slumber Party” video and then got engaged last year.