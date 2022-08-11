Brett Goldstein reveals what his physical transformation was like for Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios he usually surprises fans with the introduction of new characters in his post-credits scenes, something that he has enhanced during the development of Phase 4. One of the examples could be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich introduced Charlize Theron as Clea, as well as Thor: Love and Thunderwhich also introduced a new character that surprised fans.

After the success obtained with Thor: Ragnarökthe studio decided to bring back the director Taika Waititi to direct the new adventure of Thor, again played by Chris Hemsworth. The film was also attended by Natalie Portmanwho decided to return to the franchise after several years of absence, and the incorporation of Christian bale as the villain of the day.

Hemsworth, Portman and Tessa Thompson star in Love and Thunder

The film received mostly positive reviews, one of the highlights of Thor: Love and Thunder It was one of the post-credits scenes that is related to one of the funniest moments of the film. In the story, Thor, Jane, and Valkyrie travel to Omnipotence City to enlist the help of Zeus, played by Russell Crowe.

However, Zeus does not turn out to be what Thor expected. And while most of the audience believed that the God was dead at the end of the film, the post-credit scene reveals that Zeus is not only alive, but is seeking revenge on Thor. For this he entrusts the task to his son Herculesplayed by a very muscular Brett Goldstein.

The appearance of the actor ted lasso in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned out to be a surprise to fans. However, what few know is that Goldstein he found out a few days earlier that he had landed the role in Waititi’s film.

In a recent interview with The Playlist, Goldstein revealed that he found out two weeks before he started filming that he had landed the part, leaving him with very little time to prepare for it. physical level. The actor claims that on the day of filming he did about 400 push-ups, joking that he “was about to explode.”

Related news

Ted Lasso’s actor made his MCU debut in the role of Hercules

“Yeah, when I talked to Taika, I said, ‘You know I’m basically like a skinny comedian?’ I said, ‘When is this filming?’ It was like two weeks, and I said, ‘I mean, I’ll do my best, but two weeks feels…’ I said, ‘He doesn’t have to be as big as Thor, does he?’ And look, on the day, I mean, I’m doing 400 push-ups that day. I was about to explode. I did my best.” the actor explained about his preparation.

We must not lose sight of the fact that the rest of the actors it takes months to get ready from the physical for Marvel productions. In the case of Hemsworth, the Australian actor undergoes a tough exercise and diet routine to achieve Thor’s physique. Similar was the case with Portman, who previously revealed that he had 10 months of training to Thor: Love and Thunder.

The recent installment ends with “Thor will return,” suggesting that the God of Thunder will be back for further adventures alone or potentially with the Avengers. Although the appearance of Hercules was very brief, the character could have a larger role in future MCU movies.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is available in theaters and is expected to make its arrival on Disney Plus soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.