Brett Goldstein officially became the latest Hollywood star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Love and Thunderappearing in a post-credits cameo as Herculesthe son of Zeus, played by Russell Crowe.

The surprise appearance was kept very secret in the run-up to the film’s release, and such discretion was required for the character that Marvel did not ask Brett Goldstein to fill the role until two weeks before the shooting date, and the actor told The Playlist that the call came “literally out of the blue one night.”

Brett Goldstein plays Hercules. David M Benett

“They turned around and told me: ‘It’s Herculesit’s you’”, remember Brett Goldstein, “And I said, ‘What? Are you kidding me? It’s a joke?’ So yeah, it was just as surprising to me as I think it has been to other people.”

Embodying Hercules was not an easy task

The 42-year-old actor continued, “When I talked to Taika, I said, ‘You know I’m basically like a skinny comedian,’ and I asked, ‘When is it filming?’ It was like in two weeks, and I was like, ‘I mean, I’ll do my best, but two weeks feels…’”.

The biggest concern of Brett Goldstein it was, apparently, the muscles that the role apparently required. Even though her character in ted lasso, Roy Kent, is an athletic soccer player, it is not possible to suppose that the actor possesses the physique of a demigod. And of course, we also can’t ignore the weight of the comparison, whether it’s with Natalie Portman’s huge muscles, or with Chris Hemsworth’s, or well, like basically most of the characters in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I said, ‘I don’t have to be as big as Thor, do I?'” he continued. Brett Goldstein. “I did 400 push-ups that day. He was ready to explode. I did the best I could that day.”

That’s a lot of work for a three-second shot, but hey, you figure he was well compensated for his effort. As for whether he’ll have to perform that 400 push-up routine in the near future for the comeback of Hercules, Brett Goldstein he has no idea. “I really, honestly — this is not that I’m lying or being shy — I don’t know anything,” the actor told Variety about the plans of MCU for him. “All I know is what I did that day and that’s it. That could be it. It was a fun three seconds.”

Article originally published in GQ UK.