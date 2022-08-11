Brad Pitt’s blacklist of actors he doesn’t want to work

Brad Pitt has returned to success at the box office after the premiere of Bullet Train, and does not hide his fun in the promotional campaign. Meanwhile, his co-star, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, continues the interviews and in one of them he has spoken about Pitt. In front of Variety, he has confessed that the actor has a list with whom he would work again and those who would not.

This is the blacklist of Brad Pitt

«He just wants to bring light and joy to the world and be around people who are there to have a good time.“Aaron Taylor-Johnson pointed out in reference to Brad Pitt. In Hollywood, the professional environment is very wide and varied, but among high-level artists the circle is reduced and they often coincide on filming. “You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes: ‘I’m definitely not going to work with this person ever again,'” Taylor-Johnson noted.

And that’s when he stated that Brad Pitt also had that list. But not only black, but the actor differentiates between the “good list” and the “shit list”, according to his shooting partner. But Taylor-Johnson was discreet and did not reveal which names he would include in each one.

After the statements, social networks and some media outlets began to speculate about the names that would be included in Brad Pitt’s blacklist. Many of them pointed to Tom Cruise after coinciding in the film ‘Interview with the vampire’. Some conclusions that can be given to the statement that Pitt made after the filming of the film in 1994: «He is the north pole and I am the south. I always thought there was some sort of underlying competition between the two of us that prevented us from having a real conversation.”

Nor did it coincide with Harrison Ford, after the actor was responsible for denying the rumors about a bad relationship between the two. Instead, Brad Pitt has appeared on screen several times with performers such as Sandra Bullock, George Clooney or Michael Frassbend, among others. Will they be on your good list?