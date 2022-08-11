Brad Pitt Demands Angelina Jolie See Her Kids Amid Custody Fight

Brad Pitt demands that Angelina Jolie let him see his children while his legal fight over shared custody is resolved. They assure that the actor has done the impossible to be with his little ones, especially on his birthday and important dates.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorced in 2019 and have not yet been able to reach an agreement to divide custody of their six children. Although at first they assured that the actor was carefree, sources close to the family affirm that he is struggling to live more with them.

Brad Pitt demands Angelina Jolie let him spend time with his children

Although they have not yet resolved the legal battle for custody of Maddox, Zahara, ShilohPax, Knox and Vivienne, Brad Pitt has been trying to make things work between him and his family. According to an informant who revealed the details to the news portal Us Weeklythe actor of “bullet train” He has not let the situation with Angelina Jolie affect his relationship with his children.

“He demands and insists that Angelina Jolie let him see her children as often as possible. no matter where in the world they are,” they revealed. “He flew to Italy for his twins’ birthday and that meant a lot to them, and he also had a big celebration for Shiloh’s 16th birthday,” they said of the 58-year-old actor.

According to the insider: “Brad cherishes every moment he has with his kids. He loves being a father and has tried to make the best of his difficult situation with Angelina Jolie.” In addition to her legal dispute over the custody of her children, the ex-partner has had difficulty dividing her property.

Recommended video: Shiloh Jolie Pitt shows her talent for dancing