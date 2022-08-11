Booker T names two AEW stars he would like to see in WWE

Booker T has a great fighting career behind him, which has given him great experience both inside and outside the ring. That is why the current WWE Hall of Famer usually offers his opinion on various current issues within the professional wrestling business.

In this sense, during the most recent edition of his podcast The Hall Of FameBooker T dealt with various topics, among them which AEW stars would you like to see in the ranks of WWE. Below we leave you with their statements in this regard, transcript courtesy of ewrestlingnews.com:

“I would love to see Wardlow, as well as Andrade, return to WWE, because he is not doing anything significant in AEW – I’m not saying he’s not going out and fighting. He is wrestling, but you think of Andrade in WWE, and he had a star. He had some advantage, but I don’t know. He could be wrong about this; he could be wrong.”



Andrade left WWE at the end of March 2020. The fighter himself confirmed that he had asked for his release because he did not feel comfortable with the creative direction that his character had taken. A year later he signed with AEW. However, he recently hinted that he is not satisfied with the handling he is receiving at Tony Khan’s company.

Andrade married Charlotte Flair at the end of May. That is why, with the latest changes that are taking place in WWE, with Triple H At the helm of the creative direction of the company, it would not be unreasonable to think of a return of the Mexican to the company where his wife currently works.

