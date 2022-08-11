Bobby Fish reacts to Triple H’s appointment as WWE’s new chief creative officer

Vince McMahon’s retirement has led to a transition stage in WWE, which has begun with a series of changes. One of the most outstanding has been, without a doubt, the appointment of Triple H as the company’s new creative chief, something that has been very well received by most fans.

However, the news also had a great reception among the talent, both inside and outside of WWE. It is the case of Bobby Fishwho in a recent appearance on Rewind, Recap, ReliveHe wanted to give his opinion on the subject. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of Fightful:

“hunter is brilliant. The time I spent learning under him, brilliant is the only description I can attribute to that man when it comes to professional wrestling. I am happy to see that things seem to work in a more harmonious way there.



When I left, there was a lot of transition. It’s never fun to see (walk away) people you’ve worked with, and are friends with, and care about their success or their day-to-day life, even the people in the office and the medical staff.

You make friends with these people over the years and you want to see them in a good working environment and enjoying themselves. Certainly we all were, at the timewhen we were there and Hunter was the head coach or the quarterback or whatever you want to call it.



Things changed, things got a little twisted. I left after my release, so I can’t speak firsthand, but knowing that there’s an opportunity now with Hunter back doing his thing, that things could come back or maybe turn into something completely new or different, but under the command of him. I can’t see anything in the wrestling business where he’s involved that isn’t going to be successful. I’m obviously biased and like the man, but I’d go to war for him seven days a week.“.



Fish was released from WWE in August 2021 in the process of restructuring the development brand, where it was sought to focus on the youngest talent to the detriment of the most veteran and experienced fighters in the independent scene.

After his departure, the fighter signed with AEW, where he has reunited with his former Undisputed ERA teammatesone of the stables dominant in the history of NXT, where he managed to become Champion in pairs of the black and gold brand up to two times.

