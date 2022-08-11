Billie Eilish would be the headliner of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 — Rock&Pop

We are already at the time when they begin to announce the definitive dates where the festival will take place Lollapalooza Chile 2023and in the anteroom, a source reports that Billie Eilish would be the headlining pop artist to lead the official lineup.

It would also arrive in Chile: Billie Eilish would be the headliner of Lollapalooza Brazil 2023

According to the Brazilian journalist Leo Dias from Metropoles, Billie Eilish would be the one to lead the Lollapalooza Brasil 2023 festival. Which will take place on the weekend of on March 24, 25 and 26.

Through his Instagram account, he wrote the following. “Now you can prepare your pocket, think about the best look and vent your emotion, because the LeoDias column discovered that the 10th edition of Lollapalooza Brazil, which will take place on March 24, 25 and 26, 2023, will go down in the history of great festivals of the country“.

He added: “The singer Billie Eilish, one of the greatest revelations of the new agewill headline the event.”

He also added the following to Metropoles about the 20-year-old artist. “It is already correct name for Lollawhich will once again have as its headquarters the Interlagos circuit, in Sao Paulo. The ad will soon the organization“.

Although the reporter announced that the artist will arrive in that country, it should be remembered that the artists who are headliners in the Brazilian, Argentine and Chilean editions, they are always the same. So if this information is real, it would be very strange if Billie Eilish did not come to act in our territory.

It should be noted that previously, it had been said that Katy Perry had been in negotiations to be the pop letter of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 after the success that had Miley Cyrus in this year’s edition.

However, it began to go viral video in which the voice of fire work confirmed to a fan through a meet and greet that this would be false. “I don’t know where that came from, but I’m not going, sorry (…) There are always rumors“.





