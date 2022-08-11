Billie Eilish surprises us by premiering two acoustic songs

If there is someone who is breaking it in the music industry, that is Billie Eilish. Since she released her first single to date, she has only grown as an artist and reached places she may never have imagined. The perfect example is in the spectacular presentation that she put together at Glastonbury 2022, where she became the youngest headliner in the history of the festival that closed the iconic Pyramid Stage.

However, it’s been a while since he released new songs. To be exact, since the release of his second album, Happier Than Ever, the “bad guy” singer has been playing all over the world. But now she did surprise us all, because out of nowhere and without warning, He decided that it was time to break the silence to bring out something fresh so that all his fans do not run out of songs to listen to this summer.

Billie Eilish at Glastonbury 2022/Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish is back with two new songs: “TV” and “The 30th”

This July 21, Billie Eilish premiered two songs, which are part of an EP called Guitar Songs. The first one is “TV“, a song where an acoustic guitar, some very subtle synths and the choirs of a lot of people accompany the voice of the artist. This song counted as always with the production of FINNEAS and in fact, they had already played it live at the concert they gave in Manchester almost a month ago. But now, we have the studio version and it actually sounds great.

In accordance with PitchforkBillie talked a bit about the song on Zane Lowe’s show on Apple Music 1. In particular, Eilish delved into one line in particular that references the United States Supreme Court and the Roe vs. Wade case.which eliminated the right to abortion in that country.

“We wrote that line a few weeks before it was officially cancelled. It was a placeholder for doom. I mean, it was Glastonbury day that happened, and I was sitting in the….. We were in this house, and I was sitting with the dogs on the lawn. My mom came out, and she just stood there, and she said, ‘They revoked it.’ We were all like… ‘God, it was like a curtain of doom.’ I mean, there was hardly any reaction. I had this, I guess, now that I think about it, unrealistic hope that that wouldn’t happen. We wrote that line when the news broke that they were considering scrapping it, and we wrote that line then. It’s a really scary world right now.” Billie Eilish declared about it

The second song that Billie Eilish released was “The 30th”, an extremely calm and introspective song that also has pure acoustic elements, where the young singer reflects on age and the painful things that make you evolve.. Without a doubt, she is in one of the most mature and important creative moments of his entire career, confirming why he is where he is. If you have not heard this song, we leave it below:

