Beyoncé’s new duet made her mother cry and is a nod to Destiny’s Child’s first album

Sure, Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, might feature a major lead single about quitting work and quitting the hustle and bustle culture, but clearly, the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer doesn’t seem to consider collaborations with her fellow musical icons to be “work”. Days after Beyoncé released her remix with Madonna (whom she praised as a “masterpiece genius” in a sweet letter), she is lending her voice to another high profile partnership, not for her album this time around. , but for The Isley Brothers.

Beyoncé teamed up with the group for a duet on their 1975 song, “Make Me Say It Again Girl,” which will be streamed on August 12. after first debuting on iHeartRadio on August 9th. The duet was a turning point, for a few reasons. For starters, as Ronald Isley said Billboard, he had first come into contact with Beyoncé in her early days, even before she was a full-fledged solo artist. “I met and talked to Beyoncé when she was just starting Destiny’s Child with her,” she explained, adding that she was “one of the first” people she thought about working with on the group’s next album.

It’s also a bit of a favor returned, as Destiny’s Child sampled “Make Me Say It Again Girl” on “Second Nature” from their first album in 1998, according to Apple Music.

But apparently, Beyoncé and her mother were fans of the legendary group even before. “Tina Knowles-Lawson was very influential in starting this record and bringing it to where we are now,” said Kandy Isley, wife and manager of Ronald. Scoreboard. “She has a passion for the Isley Brothers and her daughter grew up listening to this kind of music.”

Ronald also revealed the emotional reaction Tina had to the duet. “Beyoncé’s mother sent us a message to tell us how much they were crying about the record when Beyoncé played it for them,” she said. “Me, Kandy and her sister were together when we first heard and they were crying. Then Ernie [Isley] and his wife came over and began to cry again. We hadn’t cried for a record for years ”. (Crying for Beyoncé’s new music? Recognizable!)

As the group revealed Variety last year, there are even more star-studded collaborations along the way, including Drake, Alicia Keys, Trey Songz, and Rick Ross. At the time, Kandy said Beyoncé would record her voice for “Make Me Say It Again Girl” that summer – aka, right in the middle of making. Renaissance.