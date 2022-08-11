BENZEMA GOES FOR MARCELO: This is the table of the players with the most titles in the entire history of Real Madrid

With the European Super Cup that he has just lifted as captain, Karim Benzema reached 23 official titles as a Real Madrid player. In this way, the historic French striker equaled the legendary Paco Gento and came just 2 trophies away from tying Marcelo Vieira’s record, who is no longer part of the squad led by Carlo Ancelotti.

Below is the list of the top winners in the history of the biggest club of all. Cristiano Ronaldo, the man with the most goals in the shirt of the giant from Chamartín, does not appear in the TOP 10. The fact is that the monster from Funchal won 16 goals in his 9 seasons as a madridista.

THE MOST WINNING PLAYERS OF REAL MADRID

Marcelo Vieira: 25 titles.

25 titles. KARIM BENZEMA and Paco Gento: 23 titles.

23 titles. Sergio Ramos and Mano Sanchis: 22 titles.

22 titles. Luka Modric and Nacho: 21 titles.

21 titles. Danny Carvajal: 20 titles.

20 titles. Iker Casillas, Isco, Gareth Bale, José Antonio Camacho and Chendo: 19 titles.

Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Fernando Hierro and Raphael Varane: 18 titles.

18 titles. Alfredo DiStefano: 17 titles.

And Cristiano Ronaldo? He won it all, and multiple times. But his stage was 9 years. So, he didn’t spend as much time in the institution as other legends. If he had stayed, he would now have the same trophies as Karim Benzema. Or maybe more. Since it is probable that, with him in the squad, Madrid would have won another title

Undefeated data. Karim Benzema has 324 goals and 142 assists in 606 official matches with Real Madrid. Second all-time top scorer and top assister (since records were kept). Undisputed legend of world football.

Did you know…? Karim Benzema was signed by Real Madrid when he was just 21 years old. He is about to turn 35 and continues to shine at the club in the Spanish capital. Iconic.