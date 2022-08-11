Ben Affleck reaches half a century with falls and rises

Los Angeles, USA

Winner of two Oscars, actor Ben Affleck turns 50, newly married to actress and singer Jennifer López, two decades after the first romance between the two. Star of blockbusters after rising to fame, in recent years he has also consolidated his career as a director with critical acclaim.

Ben Affleck was born on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California (United States). He is the brother of fellow actor Casey Affleck, who won an Oscar for his leading role in ‘Manchester by the Sea’.

Among his awards, the Oscar for best screenplay for ‘Good Will Hunting’ and best film for ‘Argo’.

Last July he married actress and singer Jennifer López in Las Vegas.

Affleck rose to fame at the end of the 90s at the hands of his inseparable Matt Damon, thanks to the movie ‘Good Will Hunting’, which they both starred in and for which they won the Oscar for best screenplay, and since then, despite potholes and some box office failures, he is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood.

Protagonist of resounding successes in the industry, he soon became one of the highest paid actors and also appeared on all the lists of the most attractive men in the world, although fame became unbearable when his relationship with Jennifer López, with whom He had coincided in two films and in one of the singer’s video clips, he became one of the targets of the paparazzi.

The interest in that relationship, according to Affleck himself, ended up affecting his career. “I no longer had control of my life. I thought he wanted certain things, but he didn’t. I lost myself I felt suffocated, miserable and gross. I never should have gone down that road or gotten caught up in all the hype.”

Two decades later, Affleck and López resumed that ill-fated courtship that this time has ended in a wedding, held last July in Las Vegas (United States), two decades after their first courtship, which began in mid-2002 and that concluded in 2004, after having postponed a wedding that was ultimately called off.

Harshly criticized for some of his work in those years, over time he has not only received applause for his work as an actor but also for his work as a director, winning the Oscar for best film for the acclaimed film ‘Argo’, a decade. His resume also highlights having become one of the most admired comic book heroes, getting into the skin of Batman in the movies ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016), ‘Justice League’ (2017) and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ (2021).

Among Affleck’s latest works in the cinema is the film directed by Ridley Scott ‘The Last Duel’, in which he shares the poster with Matt Damon, Alan Driver and Jodie Comer, and for which he is a screenwriter together with Damon himself and Nicole Holofener.

FROM BLOCK-BUSTING ACTOR TO RECOGNITION AS A DIRECTOR

Born on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California (United States), Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt, son of Chris Anne Boldt and Timothy Byers Affleck, grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is the older brother of also award-winning actor Casey Affleck, Oscar winner for his leading role in ‘Manchester by the Sea’.

Ben Affleck showed a passion for acting since he was a child, and soon began working as an actor in advertising and on television in the mid-1980s, a time in which he strengthened his friendship with Matt Damon, with whom he would rise to fame in 1997. thanks to the acclaimed film ‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997), for which they were the screenwriters and protagonists, accompanied by Robin Williams.

For that film, Affleck became the youngest person to win the Oscar for best original screenplay and, in addition to achieving box office success, received the Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice awards, among other awards. ‘Good Will Hunting’ was the definitive boost for what already seemed destined to be one of the most brilliant careers in Hollywood, after having received recognition for his previous works such as ‘Kevin Smith’s Mallrats’ (1995) or ‘Chasing Amy’ (1997) on the circuit independent, especially at the Sundance film festival.

Box office hits such as ‘Armageddon’ (1998), ‘Shakespeare in Love’ (1998), ‘Pearl Harbor’ (2001) and ‘Daredevil’ (2003) arrived and, among the media, the omnipresence of Affleck for their relationship sentimental with the singer and actress Jennifer López, with whom he got engaged for the first time in 2002, although they broke their relationship a couple of years later. Together with López he starred in ‘Gigli’ (2003), a harshly criticized film that failed at the box office, and with which a bad streak began for the actor, which made him rethink his professional career, although after several failures and harsh criticism, Affeck’s career would begin to come back thanks to the actor’s performance in ‘Hollywoodland’ (2006), for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe.

A year later he made his directorial debut with ‘Gone Baby Gone’ (2007), for which he was also a screenwriter, and which starred his brother Casey, and in 2010 he directed, wrote and starred in ‘The Town’, chosen by the National Board of Review among the ten best films of the year.

The definitive critical applause for Affleck came in 2012 thanks to the film ‘Argo’, a film that he also directed and starred in, and which received seven Oscar nominations, including best picture, which he also won. of the Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for best film and best direction, a category in which, however, it was not nominated at the Oscars.