Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s newlywed, turns 50: and on August 15th he will celebrate …

What will they do for Ben Affleckwho turns 50 on August 15, and his newlywed, Jennifer Lopez? Will the Bennifers stay in Los Angeles? All top secret. They will probably celebrate like last year, when, on the occasion of Ben’s 49 years, he celebrated in a very intimate way, first with the three children he had with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet-Anne, Seraphina Rose Elisabeth And Samueland only then did he see JLo who brought him a cake, specially made.







Despite being in the constant crosshairs of international gossip, the couple is more united than ever. The rumors of their possible separation have been denied and justified with the work commitments of the couple at the most glamorous moment in Hollywood. The wedding took place in Las Vegas (on the night between Saturday 16 and Sunday 17, Italian time) at the Little White Wedding Chapel, the famous drive-through chapel in Las Vegas open late and a must for celebrity weddings. Founded in the 1950s, she has married over 800,000 people including Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, Michael Jordan, Britney Spears, Bruce Willis And Demi Moore.







The Bennifers got married in great secrecy, with JLo who asked to change his name to Jennifer Affleck. And several sources confirmed: “It was a very intimate ceremony. There were the mother and children of Jenniferthe twins – born in 2008 – Emme Maribel And Maximilianhad from the previous marriage with Marc Anthony. Jennifer And Well they just wanted to be husband and wife and so they got married. “

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding in a pink Cadillac in Las Vegas July 18, 2022





The couple obtained their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, which was withdrawn on Saturday, July 16. On the license, for the avoidance of doubt, the full names of the two actors would stand out: Benjamin Geza Affleck And Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Last April, JLo had shared with his millions of followers, the news of the engagement with Affleckalso showing the precious ring chosen by the actor for the romantic proposal.

After a honeymoon in Paris, where they celebrated 53 years of Jennifer Lopezthe star’s first birthday as a wife of Ben Affleckbetween kisses in the park, romantic walks among the Parisian monuments, dinners at the Marais and the Champs-Elysèes (at the The Matignon) and tour on the Seine by boat, all posted on social networks. It seems that Affleck he was moved at the birthday dinner and burst into tears in front of everyone. JLo she immediately ran to hug her husband who showed red eyes and a face streaked with tears.

Their work commitments, however, separated them immediately afterwards. Lopez flew to Capri for the charity event organized by Luisa Via Roma and then to shoot, on 2 August, an advertising spot in front of the stacks on board a motorboat, while Affleck he returned to the States for the shooting of the film Aquaman.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they were engaged for the first time in 2002, making up one of the most glamorous couples in gossip. In 2004 they said goodbye. And it took about 18 years to find each other.