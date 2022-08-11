Ben Affleck is upset about baby food during his honeymoon in Paris with Jennifer Lopez

Ads

Ben Affleck, who battled paparazzi glare during his first relationship with Jennifer Lopez, struggled with the number of snappers following them on their honeymoon, a source tells Page Six.

“Ben was a little crazy in Paris,” says the source. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level”.

Ben Affleck didn’t appreciate all the media attention his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez received.

In 2002, the photogenic couple faced unprecedented media attention. They even had to postpone their first scheduled wedding in 2003 after being forced to the point of considering having “decoy brides” on their big doomed day.

In a statement released the day before the original wedding, they said, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.” (And, of course, they never rescheduled that particular marriage.)

“Ben is used to flashing lights,” says the source. “But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen is made of steel and she knows she comes with the territory [but] still pisses off “.

While Lopez, 53, looks perfect in every frame, Affleck always seems made for memes.

A source said it reminded him too much of the first time he and the singer tried to get married

There was the famous shot of him looking gloomy as he looked out at the sea, another worn image of him smoking a cigarette with his eyes closed in apparent despair and Page Six declared a photo in which he struggles to balance iced coffees, a box by munchkins and his mail, the perfect metaphor for the overwhelming events of 2020.

True to form, a shot of Affleck, 49, on a recent cruise trip on the Seine with Lopez and their children, shows him at the bow of the boat, asleep, with his mouth open.

They described it as “Princess Diana level” media attention by GC Images

He was also photographed with tears in his eyes in La Girafe, in the Place du Trocadéro in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Paps also caught the couple closing their lips at Le Matignon restaurant, kissing near the Elysée, and capturing almost every other moment of the trip.

Affleck returned to Los Angeles after his honeymoon, while Lopez was on vacation in Italy after his performance at the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef ​​Capri Gala.

Ads