Ben Affleck asks $30 million for his bachelor mansion in Pacific Palisades

Ben Affleck has put his Pacific Palisades bachelor mansion up for sale, Calif. The property entered the real estate market with a cost of $30 million dollars.

This decision is made by the renowned actor shortly after marry jennifer lopez and of having bought a mansion in Beverly Hills to share as a family.

Affleck bought this mansion in 2018 for $19.25 million dollars, so if he manages to sell it for $30 million dollars, he would be receiving a significant profit. He would also recover part of the $60 million invested in the Beverly Hills mansion.

The house for sale was built on a 0.6 acre lot and has a living space of 13,453 square feet distributed in seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, game room, movie theater, wine cellar, gym and other amenities.

The house is built on a 0.6 acre lot

Inside the property, several details stand out such as high ceilings, curved staircase, beams, striking chandeliers, fireplace, glass walls and more.

The kitchen has blue cabinets, marble counter tops and high end appliances. From this space you have direct access to the backyard.

From the living room you have direct access to the backyard

Additional to the main house there is a garage with capacity for three vehicles a guest house with everything you need. There is also a covered patio with heaters, fireplace and flat screen.

Outside, the property has extensive green areas with many ideal spaces to enjoy the outdoors. There is a dining room, kitchen, swimming pool, slide, spa area and gardens.

