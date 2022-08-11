Atlas beat Tepatitlán in a friendly match on FIFA date

This weekend the MX League had a break due to the FIFA date, but that has not stopped the teams that have had warm-up games from missing a beat, although some have toured the United States, Atlas he had his warm-up match at his facilities.

Atlas played the friendly game at their facilities against Tepatitlan of the Liga de Expansión MX, with a view to not losing the rhythm prior to matchday 13 of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League.

The Atlas Red and Blackwho have become the surprise of the tournament, won with a score of 2-0 over Tepatitlán, with goals from the Mexican Brayan Trejo and the Argentine Gonzalo Maroni.

The Foxes not only had their preparation match against the team from the Liga de Expansión MX, but they also had a training session in which they worked on their intensity so as not to slow down during the break in the season. MX League.

The Atlas on the last day of the Shout Mexico A21 tournament had a great victory in the Clásico Tapatío by beating Chivas 1-0 on their visit to the Akron Stadium, in a meeting that was full of controversy and that was defined by the red and black captain Aldo Rocha by charging a penalty for the “Panenka” .

Atlas publication during training.



The red and black They leave with 22 points in the second position of the general table of the MX Leaguein addition to being the best defense in the tournament and on matchday 13 of the Grita México A21 tournament, they will visit Mazatlán FC.