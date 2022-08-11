Anne Hathaway’s ‘One Day’ Will Become a Series

‘One Day’ It is a romantic film that captivated the public due to its dramatic and sad love story. We tell you more about it and its adaptation to series by Netflix.

It is always a challenge to make a remake or a new version of a story that managed to impact the public. And even more so when this story featured a beloved figure as the protagonist. It is the case of ‘One Day’ either ‘Always the same day’a 2011 film starring one of our spoiled actresses, Anne Hathaway.

Netflix announced the series of ‘One Day’, the romantic movie

Netflix announced that it will adapt the plot of this film to a new series that will be released soon. The story, which he directed Lone Scherfig, it is no surprise. It remains in force in the list of lovers of romantic movies.

The film presents the story of Emma and Drexler and is based on the best-seller by David Nicholls. When the book was released in 2009, it topped the bestseller lists and great expectations were generated when the film starring Hathaway and British star Jim Sturgess was announced.

‘One Day’ is ideal for a rainy afternoon or to cry cuddled up with our love. Although it received mixed reviews, lovers of romantic cinema loved it and now the new version is expected to attract all those who long for the film, fans of Anne and all those who want to live a love story in episodes.