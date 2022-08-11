Anne Hathaway caused a sensation with the extreme shoe that Victoria Beckham imposed in her latest collection – Revista Para Ti

Anne Hathaway added several trends to her outfit that will hit the ground running next season.

A luxurious fashion show was held on the haute couture catwalk of the house valentine Y Anne Hathaway She took everyone’s attention with a very particular look: she looked like a Barbie, following a trend that is gaining more and more strength in the face of the premiere of the live action movie about the most famous doll in the world.

The protagonist of “Les Miserables”She chose a sequined mini dress with a pleplum silhouette, with long sleeves and a high neck. She added a handbag and platform sandals in the signature pink of Barbie accessories, bright fuchsia.

Hathaway’s presence took place on the catwalk of haute couture Valentino for the season Fall-Winter 22-23.

Photo: IG

This trend, known as “barbiecore”, is gaining more and more visibilityespecially since the first images of margot robbie in the role of the doll. The outfits and beauty looks point to recreate barbie style at its finest.

But this is not the only trend that the actress included in her outfit: extreme platforms come with everything and not only in pink, as Victoria Beckham proposes in her most recent footwear collection. In the case of the former Posh Spice, the color is a pastel blue that also makes them look like part of a doll’s wardrobe.