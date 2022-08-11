Ana Isabelle dreams of being a mother | shows

Motivated, in part, by her desire to be a mother, the actress Anna Isabelle accepted the commission as godmother of the thirtieth edition of the march for babies (March of Dimes), which will be held on November 10 at the Fajardo Sports Complex.

“I want Puerto Rico to have healthy babies, I want there to be a lot of awareness. I dream of being a mother one day, so it’s good that there are organizations like the March of Dimes that work so that mothers and children have all the tools they need to grow up healthy and so that they can be solved when those problems appear,” said the artist.

In an aside with THE SPOKESPERSON, acknowledged that “I have always been very curious about this whole process of premature babies, in vitro fertilization, all these new ways of being a mother, because I have cousins ​​who have had problems with premature children, I have relatives who have not been able to to be a mother or who want to be a mother. In my home, in my family, I have had situations that make me very curious, and hearing the wonderful work that the March of Dimes does, I couldn’t say no.”





As godmother of the event, she seeks to exceed the fundraising goal of $250,000, money destined for scientific research, education and support for families affected by premature birth.

The March for Babies aims to raise awareness of premature birth and honor the mothers and babies who have died in the process. Since 1996, the Puerto Rico chapter of the March of Dimes has worked to improve the health of mothers and babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth, and mortality in both.

“The vision of the March of Dimes is that every baby has the opportunity for a healthy start, that they can choose the life they want in the future, that they dream and live to change the world. A healthy baby, once again, is the beginning of a healthy world and is the hope of a country,” said Alma Seda, director of the March of Dimes Puerto Rico.

On the other hand, Ana Isabelle is focused on the final touches of her new album, which will be released in September and for which she put the song for the audience’s consideration Glory. While after his participation in West Side Storyof steven spielberghopes to resume acting in December.

You can send a donation to the March of Dimes through ATH Móvil at 787-671-4818.