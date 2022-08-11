An awakening towards well-being, to the Wellbeing Factor

Rosalind Ballesteros The science of happines



The Covid-19 has caused an awakening towards the issue of well-being at work; towards that need to take organizations to what we call the Well-being factor.

Deloitte and Workplace Intelligence conducted a study in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, in February of this year. Published last June, it reveals that 76% of senior management in organizations consider that the pandemic has affected their well-being.

Today, 70% of those executives are considering changing jobs if their welfare conditions improve. Yes, that group of bosses (C-Suites), who are considered spoiled by most, do not rule out a change.

So it is no coincidence that 91% of members of companies, employees or senior management, consider it a personal priority to improve that aspect of their life this year.

We could stop to lament that “how, until a plague of this type fell on us, did we realize we can aspire to better conditions to be happy.”

The Deloitte study makes it clear that reality is largely the product of our perceptions. The majority of senior executives consider that their work impacts the well-being of their collaborators, and 80% that their people are improving; however, only 56% of employees believe that their executives care about their well-being.

It has interesting data that, although they were not collected in Mexico or in Latin American countries, serve as a guide to evaluate what we are doing.

the badge Well-being factor

As leaders, we can proclaim that we are up to date with new leadership practices, promoting well-being issues in organizations, but the truth is that collaborators do not perceive it in the same way.

Even these data seem to indicate that senior executives are more concerned about their own well-being than that of their collaborators. It may be a false perception, it would be best to measure it.

For more than a year at the Institute of Sciences of Well-being and Happiness, of the Tecmilenio University, together with Business Insider, we have launched our distinctive Well-being factor; This is granted free of charge to companies that have wellness environments.

To obtain it, you have to go through an evaluation that measures organizational well-being; leadership with a positive approach; the positive environment, and whether the work is meaningful to those doing it.

If we start from the vision of the bosses, everything is hunky-dory and there is not much to improve; if seen from the perspective of collaborators, we experience work in a state of emergency.

What is not measured can not be improved.

After the pandemic, after this awakening to what work represents in our lives, it is well worth evaluating yourself and looking for that Well-being factor that can make the real difference between a perception and a real well-being.

