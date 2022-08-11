Amici 21, the protagonist of the talent will voice the character of a film

After winning the latest edition of Friendsthe talent show of Maria De Filippifor Luigi Strangis the doors of cinema have opened, or rather of dubbing, as had already happened to Giulia Stabile. The singer-songwriter, who beat the ballet dancer in the final Michele Espositowill voice Lyle, the crocodile protagonist of the animated film “The talent of Mr Crocodile”. In the original version it is Shawn Mendes to give voice to the cute little animal.

On the stages of Italy for his musical tour, which will take him to Lamezia Terme on the 25th, and soon also in cinemas to “lend” his voice to the protagonist of the upcoming film “Mr Crocodile’s talent“. Luigi Strangis, the young Lametine winner of the latest edition of Friends, he therefore experiments with new artistic forms.

As the success of his first album and his single “Tienimi tonotte” grows, it reaches gold with 50,000 copies sold. A few days before the concert in Lamezia Terme (scheduled for August 25th at the D’Ippolito stadium), here is another great experience. Luigi in fact he will voice the protagonist of the film to be released on October 27th produced by Sony Pictures and Warner Bros. The main character is Lyle, a singing crocodile who in Italy will have precisely the voice of the winner of Friends.