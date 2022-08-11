Amber Heard: the millionaire sum she could receive for Pirates of the Caribbean | SHOWS

What happened to Amber Heard? After Johnny Depp’s defamation trial, being favorable to the actor, more aspects behind the ex-partner’s private life became known. One of the details that have recently been revealed is the time that “Pirates of the Caribbean” was going to pay him a millionaire sum of money to the celebrity.

In the media trial between Depp and Heard, personal aspects of public figures were revealed. For example, one of the most commented was that the artist had a tattoo dedicated to Winona Ryder that Heard would have hated.

Similarly, Heard returned to give her testimony as a victim of domestic violence, directly accusing Depp. Despite the interpreter’s defense, the jury agreed with the remembered Jack Sparrow in this particular case.

Although the verdict was given, with appeals from Heard, certain moments of the relationship still come to light, such as the day that Amber Heard almost received a millionaire payment for “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Johnny Depp: what should Amber Heard have sold to pay compensation to the actor. | Composition: AFP

WHY DID AMBER HEARD ALMOST GET A MILLIONAIRE SALARY FOR “PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN”?

Amber Heard could have received 45 million dollars as salary for “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge”the film starring Johnny Depp, her husband at the time. This amount of money was half the actor’s salary for playing Jack Sparrow.

However, when they divorcedHeard could have won that numerous amount of dollarsdespite not being part of the cast of the film or having worked on any aspect of the Disney film.

Despite this economic advantage, recommended by her lawyers, the actress preferred to reject what was legally hers, a figure that greatly exceeds the best-paid job she had. Heard in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”: 2 million dollars.

The figure even exceeded Amber’s personal fortune, 8 million dollars. In this way, the celebrity made it clear that her intentions in denouncing Depp were not due to the search for economic returnsbut wanted to tell her victim testimony.

