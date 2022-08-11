Amber Heard and her ostentatious sex parties with billionaires – People – Culture

Two months have passed since the final verdict of the media trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for defamationwhich forced the 36-year-old actress to financially repair her ex-partner with 15 million dollars, while Depp had to pay two million to Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during the trial.

The trial revealed details about their troubled relationship, which was marked by issues of abuse, drugs, alcohol, infidelity and insults. However, several of these situations, which served as evidence against the actress in the Virginia court, were only the tip of the ‘iceberg’.

(You may be interested: Amber Heard sells her house to pay Johnny Depp after losing court).

Parties

As revealed by Jessica Reed Kraus, director of the page ‘House Inhabit’, Heard, a former participant in the movie ‘Aquaman’, has hosted numerous parties since 2011 in which different personalities would participate. Among these was Elon Musk, founder of the aerospace company SpaceX, with whom she had an alleged affair, despite the fact that she was already married to Depp at that time.

(Also read: Ex-wife of Google co-founder talks about alleged infidelity with Elon Musk)

Kraus’ investigation, published on August 3 on the ‘Substack’ platform, revealed that minors, who were an important part of the show, would also have attended these meetings.

“A bunch of hot young girls, rubbing each other in satanic-style leather outfits on stage,” is what Kraus mentions in his article on the subject, called ‘Depp vs. Heard / Pt. 3: The Sex Parties’.

According to Jessica, the themes of these meetings were sex, drugs and alcohol, all in excess. to these parties former colleagues of Heard would have attended in different film productionsas well as others in which he did not participate.

(Also: Amber Heard officially appeals verdict in trial against Johnny Depp.)

According to the investigation, it was possible to find many people practicing orgies, as well as several people under the effects of MDAvery abundant psychotropic in these meetings.

Kraus did not stop and also talked about the Heard’s relationship with Musk, mentioning that the actress had some control over the businessman: “The rumor has always been that she has something dark about him and that is why he is in her debt.”

Elon Musk has had 10 children, including a deceased baby.

The luxury of details with which he told the events of those parties would bring problems to Kraus later, since he denounced that several times they tried to knock down his accounts on Substack and Instagram. However, these attempts were unsuccessful.

More news

Johnny Depp would be related to another sex scandal

Maluma: the reggaeton player presents his mezcal. Do you know what it’s called?

Does love follow? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck debunk separation rumors

Anne Heche: Ellen Degeneres spoke about her ex-partner’s state of health

Bad Bunny’s reaction after being hit with a cell phone, was it arrogant?

Trends WEATHER