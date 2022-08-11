Amazon sinks the price of the iPhone 13 and you can’t let it go

With an offer like this, the iPhone 13 becomes one of the best alternatives on the market.

Amazon currently has one of the most recommended iPhone with almost 100 euros discount. The iPhone 13 is a great device and it can be yours at a great price. Apple devices do not usually have this type of discount, so when they appear you have to take advantage of them.

The official price of iPhone 13 part of the 909 euros, but if you take advantage of this offer it is yours for only 829 euros. It is available at this price in both the beautiful Blue color and the special Star White color, which is an 80-euro discount on one of the best iPhones you can buy in 2022.

The iPhone 13 has incredible specifications and now a fairly tight price. Precisely for this reason it is being the best-selling smartphone of the year. We have very difficult specifications to match at this price, with the most powerful chip in the world, the A15 Bionic, two of the best cameras on the market, very good battery life and everything that makes the iPhone so special.

It is a device that can easily last 4 or 5 years receiving updates, and of course it will be updated to iOS 16 in just a few weeks. Power to spare, great cameras and a high quality screen, and also with a lot of internal storage.

iPhone 13 Specifications

At a price like this, the iPhone 13 becomes one of the most recommended smartphones of the moment. With the most powerful chip of the moment, a spectacular screen and cameras and, now, at an exceptional price, the iPhone 13 has it all. These are the official specifications:

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Cinema mode with shallow depth of field and automatic focus shift in videos.

Two 12 Mpx cameras, wide angle and ultra wide angle.

Photo Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

A15 Bionic chip.

Battery up to 19 hours.

Ceramic Shield.

IP68 water resistance.

5G connection.

iOS 15 and compatible with iOS 16 after summer.

