Amanda Seyfried regrets doing nudes at the beginning of her career: “I was 19 years old”

amanda seyfried He spoke about the difficulties he went through when he began his career, because at only 19 years old he had to “walk without underwear” as one of the requirements to act, and although from that time he understood that it was not a normal or correct situation, the actress he did not express his disagreement because he did not want to lose his job.

Currently, complaints of sexual abuse within the film industry are beginning to be heard and made visible, derived from the achievements of the #MeToo movement, which, since 2017, has become the quintessential complaint hashtag, through which Hundreds of women have spoken of their experiences related to harassment, sexual abuse, physical and emotional violence and rape, however, this was not always the case.

Seyfried began her career almost more than two decades ago, when she starred in the hit movie “Mean Girls” in 2004, but in a recent interview for “Porter,” the 36-year-old actress recalled (without giving many details of where and in front of whom) happened) that, the following year, he was asked to walk naked and although she admitted that she did it deliberately, she felt very uncomfortable.



Amanda Seyfried in 2005. Photo EL UNIVERSAL, file

Although the actress knew that it was not right for her to be asked for such a request, she carried it out so as not to bother anyone and keep her job, since she had the idea that it was the only way to continue in the seventh art industry. Throughout her career, Amanda has appeared in more than 40 films.

“Are you kidding? How did I let that happen?” Seyfried said. “Oh, I know why: she was 19 years old and I didn’t want to bother anyone and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why,” she detailed to the magazine.

Seyfried, who is currently nominated for an Emmy Award, added that she would have liked that, at the beginning of her career, the so-called “intimacy coordinators” had been used, as is the case today, to have avoided that kind of episode: “They are a requirement on set and the actors are in a better position to speak,” he noted.

Intimacy coordinators ensure that no “spontaneous” events occur during scenes where the cast must be in close proximity, such as during kissing or bedside appearances. The actress’s statements came after the comments of Sean Bean, actor of “The Games of Thrones” and “The Lord of the Rings” were made public. The 63-year-old actor said he doesn’t like the presence of “intimacy coordinators” on set as they “ruined the natural way lovers behave”.

