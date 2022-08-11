Amanda Seyfried regrets doing nude scenes at 19

The thirtysomething histrion Mank He is at a formidable moment in his career. She not only comes from competing in the 2021 Oscar —within the category of Best Supporting Actress— for that biographical film directed by David Fincher. Also, in July of this year, she got the 2022 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries, thanks to her leading role in The Dropout. In short, we are talking about two great awards that today crown her extensive film and television career. Two decades that, on the other hand, sadly did not avoid moments of discomfort for amanda seyfriedrelated to nude scenes.

Mank (2020)

A recent story of Porter it focused on Seyfried, whose reflections on his professional life encompassed both the bright and the dark. According to the text, the actress even wishes she had debuted in the years after the #MeToo movement, where she has shone a legacy of giving women a voice in Hollywood and promoting measures in favor of her integrity and well-being.

On the one hand, the star Mama Mia! She acknowledges having come out “pretty unscathed” from the days when inappropriate behavior — not to mention misogynistic abuse — was more prevalent within the industry. However, she according to her revealed she to Porter, in any case, he had to deal with various uncomfortable situations that he inevitably had to accept without the slightest complaint. For example, undressing on camera at a young age.

“Being 19 years old and walking without my underwear… Are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? Oh I know why: I was 19 years old and I didn’t want to bother anyone. And I wanted to keep my job. That’s why,” she commented.

Another of the reasons why Amanda Seyfried preferred to have started her acting career today is precisely the greater control that there is over the sex or nude scenes, through the intimacy coordinators.

These staff members -today, a necessary requirement in filming to prevent any improper action when representing sexual encounters- curiously became news this week due to the controversial statements of veteran actor Sean Bean. According to the star Game of Thronesthe problem with intimacy coordinators is that, by dictating how an intimate scene should be resolved, they ruin “the natural way lovers behave” and “reduce it to a technical exercise.”

In response, actress Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) Manifested On twitter in favor of those supervisors, since they “establish a safe environment for the actors”. And without a doubt, this is a position that Amanda Seyfried strongly supports.

The Dropout (2022)

In The DropoutSeyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes, a real-life entrepreneur who ran a multimillion-dollar fraud through her healthcare technology company Theranos. The eight chapters of the miniseries are currently available on Star Plus Latin America.