All-Star Game Liga MX vs MLS LIVE

45’+2 MLS 1-0 LMX | End the first half!!! MLS takes the advantage to the locker room and we’ll see if Diego Cocca and his charges can get back on track.

35′ MLS 1-0 LMX | Liga MX continues to try to tie the score, but can’t. Few ideas in the attack of the Mexican team and the minutes continue to pass.

20′ MLS 1-0 LMX | What just failed Juan Escobar!!! Cruz Azul’s winger entered completely alone, but he crossed his shot too much and the ball escaped from the side of Blake’s goal.

15′ MLS 1-0 LMX | We reached the first 15 minutes of the match and Liga MX is now on top, but they can’t finish to tie the score.

2′ MLS 1-0 LMX | MLS GOOOOOOL!!! Carlos Vela puts the United States League Stars ahead with a header, after a great cross from the left wing.

0′ MLS 0-0 LMX | LET’S GO!!! The match starts at Allianz Field in Minnesota. MLS moves the ball from midfield

Liga MX vs. MLS All-Star Game Preview

MLS-LMX | This was the exit of the players to the Allianz Field field in Minnesota. Camilo Vargas is the captain of Liga MX and Chicharito Hernández of MLS.

MLS-LMX | We are already a few minutes before the match starts from Allianz Field from Minnesota. Stay, a great game awaits us.

Confirmed MLS lineup

This is the XI chosen by Adrian Heath to face the stars of Liga MX:

Goalie: Andrew Blake

Defenses: Julian Araujo, Mike Zimmerman, Miller, Palacios

Midfielders: Nagbee, Reynoso, Drussi

Forwards: Carlos Vela, Morris and ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez.

Confirmed lineup of Liga MX

Here we leave you the ones chosen by Diego Cocca to face the All-Star Game against the MLS:

Goalie: Camilo Vargas

Defenses: Juan Escobar, Lisandro Lopez, Hugo Nervo, Brayan Angulo

Midfielders: Guido Pizarro, Fernando Beltran, Aviles Hurtado, Luis Quinones

Forwards: Julian Quiñones and Julio Furch.

Summoned for the Liga MX All-Star Game

Camilo Vargas (Atlas)

Oscar Ustari (Pachuca)

Carlos Acevedo (Santos)

Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca)

Luis Reyes (Atlas)

Brayan Angulo (Toluca)

Juan Escobar (Blue Cross)

Hugo Nervo (Atlas)

Lisandro Lopez (Xolos)

Jesus Angle (Tigers)

Gustavo Cabral (Pachuca)

Aldo Rocha (Atlas)

Luis Chavez (Pachuca)

Erik Lira (Blue Cross)

Fernando Beltran (Chivas)

Guido Pizarro (Tigers)

Heriberto Jurado (Necaxa)

Julian Quinones (Atlas)

Aviles Hurtado (Pachuca)

Alexis Vega (Chivas)

Alvaro Fidalgo (America)

Luis Quinones (Tigers)

Victor Guzman (Pachuca)

Julio Furch (Atlas)

German Berterame (Rayados)

Uriel Antuna (Blue Cross)

Juan Dinneno (Cougars)

Summoned for the MLS All-Star Game

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Sean Johnson (New York City)

Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy)

Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)

Kamal Miller (CF Montreal)

Diego Palacios (LAFC)

Alexander Callens (New York City)

Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)

Deandre Yedlin (Inter Miami)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Paul Arriola (FC Dallas)

Ilie Sanchez (LAFC)

Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew)

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

Carles Gil (New England Revolution)

Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC)

Emmanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United)

Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy)

Carlos Vela (LAFC)

Taty Castellanos (New York City FC)

Raul Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

Taxi Fountains (D.C. United)

Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)

Good afternoon and welcome to the best LIVE coverage of

Liga MX All-Star Game vs MLS

from the Allianz Field in Minnesota in the United States, which will start at 7:30 p.m., Mexico time. we will be taking them the best actions of this meeting that although it is an exhibition will have at stake the pride for the rivalry generated between both leagues.

In the only precedent of this match, after drawing in the 90 minutes, the MLS took the victory in penalties above Liga MX, a result that was part of that streak in which United States soccer dominated Aztec soccer.

Last result Game of Stars Liga MX vs MLS

MX League 1-1 MLS | Penalties 2-3 in favor of MLS.

Join us for the next few hours in this LIVE coverage of the Liga MX All-Star Game vs MLS And remember that the best sports information is here, at Azteca Deportes.