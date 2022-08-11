All for the pasta! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ romantic Italian dinner

This summer has served for actors Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, to renew their romantic vows and they have done so in an Italian restaurant. The celebrities took advantage of a break and left their children to enjoy a quiet evening alone.

For the couple of actors that make up Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis, Italian food is an old shared pleasure that occasionally indulges. This summer, the Hollywood stars were spotted at a top pasta restaurant while on a romantic getaway.

The Angelini restaurant that the married couple went to.

The two spouses went to dinner, without children included, at the exclusive restaurant Angelini, located in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. There they were captured by the cameras of the media, which recorded the arrival and departure of the actors to the venue.

The artists, aged 44 and 38 respectively, made very informal figures as they made their way to the restaurant and sat across from each other at one of their tables. It is unknown what they asked for Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis in the restaurant, but it is logical to think that it was pasta.

Already on previous occasions, the couple who met in the series That’s 70 Showhave expressed their passion for Italian food and although neither of them has known ancestors in that European country, it is one of the foods that they love and that they often share together.

The stars leaving the restaurant where they ate Italian food.

Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis They make up one of the strongest couples in Hollywood and, in addition to their two children, share an attachment to healthy food and good nutrition, but from time to time they break their diet and usually have pleasant moments like this summer.