Alisha Lehmann showed her adventurous side in Rio de Janeiro

swiss soccer player Alisha Lehman continues to become one of the most followed and beautiful players in social networks showing off her spectacular figure in each of her publications and this time she did it showing a different facet.

Alisha Lehmann is a soccer player who a few months ago came to Aston-Villa of the FA Women’s Super League after leaving Everton in the same league, where she has stolen the gaze of locals and strangers showing off her beauty on and off the pitch.

The also forward of the women’s Swiss national team, has become very popular on social networks, revealing part of her daily life and dazzling with her beauty with her different outfits or even wearing the colors of the Aston Villa of the FA Women’s Super League both in games and in training.

Alisha Lehmann showing part of the fishing in Rio de Janeiro/Photo: Instagram

this time Lehmanforward of Aston Villa showed a different facet, leaving aside the soccer fields and swimsuits from the beach, to show a day full of adventures from Rio de Janeiro where he went fishing and showing a caught fish, wearing a short shorts and the upper part of a bathing suit in pink.

Alisha Lehman has been characterized by sharing part of their daily life in social networkswhere she has shown her beauty with different outfits, as well as in Aston Villa training sessions and matches, and recently showed her figure in a swimsuit, delighting her more than 7.7 million followers on Instagram.