Alexandra Daddario in the first images of ‘The Witches of Mayfair’

In addition to the television adaptation of interview with the vampirethe chain AMC prepares a series of The Mayfair Witchesalso based on the Anne Rice novels and set in the same universe as the first.

Today you can see the first official images of the series starring Alexandra Daddario and which will also include Annabeth Gish (“Midnight Mass”), Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs), Beth Grant (Rain Man), Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) and Jen Richards (Her Story).

Daddario, who we have recently seen in The White Lotus, will play Rowan Mayfair, a beautiful neurosurgeon aware of her special powers, finds a drowned man on the California coast and manages to bring him back to life. Both fall fiercely in love with her and form a passionate alliance to unravel the mystery of her past and master an evil gift that has been bestowed upon him after her accident.

Rowan, although she doesn’t know it yet, descends from a dynasty of witches that dates back to the 17th century and whose story began with a Scotswoman burned at the stake.

The series already has the green light for a first season of eight episodes and the intention that AMC has is to premiere it at the end of this year for the fall / winter season.