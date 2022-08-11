Alabama Barker daughter of Kourtney Kardashian’s PrettyLittleThing ad has been banned for being “sexual”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker, who is the daughter of Travis Barker, ended up in boiling water for a commercial for PrettyLittleThing. A recent advertisement that the 16-year-old did in collaboration with the fashion brand was banned. The Sun reported that the teenager posed for “inappropriate” images that were criticized by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). It was noted that the brand portrayed her in a “sexual” way.

In an image from the ad, Alabama wore a pink mini dress, paired with pink high heels and orange sunglasses. She was holding a hose and was spraying a nearby hedge. Another image of her showed her lying on a bed, licking her lips as she talked on the phone. The ad text read: “Erase that dream reality of a teenager with micro mini skirts barely there.”

The ASA said one of the photos “revealed her breasts”, while another campaign image featured Alabama wearing a “tight short dress while sucking a lollipop.” The ASA has banned advertising in the UK, pointing out that it is in “violation of our rules which state that advertisements must not portray or represent anyone who is, or appears to be, under 18 sexually”.

An ASA spokesperson said Alabama sunglasses with the text “THAT’S HOT” were considered a “reference to sexual or passionate feelings.”

They also added: “We felt that some of his poses were also likely considered sexual. In several images, Ms. Barker was shown lying on a bed and in one of them she was licking her lips in a sexually suggestive way. Many of the images in which she was wearing a miniskirt featured Ms. Barker squatting or bending her leg, which accentuated the prominence of her upper thighs to the point where her buttocks were almost visible. Ms. Barker was shown spraying a water hose positioned between her legs, which we considered focused the eye on the groin area.

The brand immediately made it clear that “they did not intend to sexualize Ms. Barker and did not agree that she was portrayed sexually.” Additionally, they said they were trying to convey the message of body positivity to “encourage and empower young women to hug their bodies and inspire confidence.”

When Alabama revealed the collaboration, her stepmother Kourtney commented with a lot of hearts. However, this did not appeal to the fans. One commented: “She’s just a little girl and she shouldn’t be working.” A comment on Reddit said, “Aren’t you 16? God, this world is so fucked up lol ”.

