Adamari Lopez shows off her curvaceous figure like never before, Kardashian style!

adamari lopez is seen in a daring bikini Showing off her curvaceous figure like never before in the style kardashian. The Puerto Rican driver showed how she can recover the one who was once hers, as she said in a recent video.

After sharing a controversial video on his official Instagram account in which many claim it is a indirect to Evelyn Beltrán, the presenter of “Today” was seen very sensual. “Neither jealous nor envious, because that was already mine and it will be mine again if I feel like it”, she is heard in the video of Adamari Lopez.

Adamari Lopez posed for a daring photo shoot in which she showed off her curvaceous figure

Through her social networks, Adamari Lopez shared with her followers the most recent photos she took in a swimsuit. “I loved these photos and I know you do too,” she wrote in the post.

Adamari Lopez appears in a two-piece swimsuit in black and with extra long hair, which they say makes her look younger. The driver also wore cat eye makeup, which gave her a feline look that captivated her admirers.

The publication quickly reached almost a hundred thousand likes and thousands of comments in which they flattered the Puerto Rican. “What a young girl you look like with long hair”, “Many people criticize her instead of taking an example of what a woman who has been beaten by life does several times” and “You look so powerful and sure of yourself”, wrote his followers.

