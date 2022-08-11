Actress Amanda Seyfried confessed to feeling pressured in nude scenes: “I wanted to keep my job”

(CNN) — Actress Amanda Seyfried confessed to being pressured to appear in nude scenes when he was only 19 years old and starting in show business.

Seyfried, who has been nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of disgraced businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes, discussed her career progression in a wide-ranging interview with Porter.

Said now enjoy “a level of respect that I have never felt so fully around me” and that is not due to his achievements but to his age: 36 years. the star of Mamma Mia she later recalled how she had come out of her early days in acting “pretty unscathed,” despite being in some sticky situations.

Seyfried said: “Being 19, walking around without my underwear, like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19 years old and I didn’t want to bother anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why”.

Read also: Fidel Castro’s daughter supports the choice of James Franco to play her father

His comments come as numerous actresses line up to defend the role of intimacy coordinator after the actor Sean Bean criticized them in a recent interview.

Among them is Rachel Zeglerwho last year played Maria in West Side Story by Steven Spielberg.

the british newspaper The Times he asked Bean, whose many credits include that of the ill-fated patriarch of game of Thrones Ned Stark, as one of his first roles, in the version of the BBC from 1993 from Lady Chatterley’s Lovermight have been different if privacy coordinators had been involved.

“It would spoil the spontaneity”he said, and then added: “I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined if someone reduced it to a technical exercise.”

The interview was picked up by numerous media outlets, including Variety, who tweeted his version. It was to this that Zegler responded, saying, “Intimacy coordinators establish a safe environment for actors. I was extremely grateful for the one we had at WSS: they showed grace to a newcomer like me, they educated those around me who have had years of experience. Spontaneity in intimate scenes can be insecure, awake”.

Jameela Jamil, who plays the villain in the upcoming Marvel TV series,She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, responded to Bean’s comment about the love scenes as a “technical exercise” by saying, “It should just be technical. It’s like a trick. Our job as actors is not to appear technical. No one wants an impromptu grope.”

In the same interview, Bean made reference to the television show Snowpiercer, in which he and actress Lena Hall were involved in a suggestive scene. When it was suggested to him that privacy coordinators are there to protect actresses after #MeToo, he responded, “I guess it depends on the actress. She this she had a cabaret musical background, so she was up for anything.”

Read also: Former “iCarly” Star Jennette McCurdy Accused Nickelodeon Offered Her Money Not To Report Abuse

Following the publication of the article, Hall herself posted a long chain of tweets in response. She wrote: “I probably need to clarify some information in this random article since people come up to me like ‘girl are you okay?'”

“Just because I’m in theater (not cabaret, but I do from time to time) doesn’t mean I’m up for anything.”

He went on to explain the circumstances of his scene and said that he would not hesitate to ask for a coordinator if the situation called for one.

“I feel like the intimacy coordinators are a welcome addition to the set and I think they could help with the trauma experienced in other scenes as well. Sometimes you need them, sometimes you don’t, but every person, scene and experience is different,” she wrote.