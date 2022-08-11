A weekend of varied activities to enjoy the summer in Quart de Poblet

In the purest style of “Indiana Jones” and “The Mummy”, the film “Jungle Cruise” arrives at the Quart de Poblet summer cinema by Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as “The Rock”. The latest from Disney tells an adventure story where Frank, the charismatic captain of a peculiar boat travels through the Amazon jungle. There, despite the dangers of the Amazon River, submission will find a mystical tree that could have healing powers.

This film, inspired by a Disneyland attraction, will be screened for free on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. on the esplanade next to the Enric Valor Municipal Library.

For the first time in the history of Quart de Poblet, the Q-Trumpet Fest Trumpet Festival arrives in the town. Starting today, the best trumpet players in the world will meet at the headquarters of the L’Amistat Musical Association and the El Casino Cultural Center. This event is a unique opportunity for music students, as they will meet and receive training from renowned international artists.

The hot days continue and the best way to face them is by going to the pool, the river or the beach. For all those who want to spend a refreshing day, the Quart de Poblet summer pool will remain open during the month of August from Monday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It is recommended to make use of basic protective measures such as using sun cream and appropriate clothing, being hydrated, staying in the shade, as well as avoiding sunbathing at noon as these are the most damaging hours.

Anyone who wants to discover the curiosities of the municipality without leaving home can visit the Virtual Museum completely free of charge. This museum is a pioneer in the Valencian Community due to its open character. It collects almost 2,000 objects and more than 3,000 photographs that tell the daily life of the residents of the town during the last four centuries.

Finally, the Enric Valor Municipal Library makes a brief recommendation of the following readings to enjoy this weekend: The summer of pirates by Teresa Broseta My first manual of nautical sports by Hugh McManners, hunt or be hunted of Ariana, Godoy or All my doubts by Cherry Chic.