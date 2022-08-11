A producer teases about the potential of the Multiverse Saga and about “alternative paths”

A Marvel Studios producer teased about the potential of the Multiverse Saga and “alternate paths.”

THE Marvel Studios they have moved permanently on Disney + since 2021 and, in addition to live-action series and film releases, the company is working on several animated projects including What If…?, Marvel Zombies, X-Men ’97 And Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

During an interview with Variety, Brad Winderbaumchief of TV, streaming and animation at Marvel Studios, spoke about the connections between the series of animated shorts I Am Groot and the films about Guardians of the Galaxy. When asked whether future animated series will have similar connections with the Marvel Cinematic Universethe producer explained that the narrative gimmick of the Multiverse allows the studio to travel many alternative paths for their stories, especially in the animation sector: