A producer teases about the potential of the Multiverse Saga and about “alternative paths”

A Marvel Studios producer teased about the potential of the Multiverse Saga and “alternate paths.”
THE Marvel Studios they have moved permanently on Disney + since 2021 and, in addition to live-action series and film releases, the company is working on several animated projects including What If…?, Marvel Zombies, X-Men ’97 And Spider-Man: Freshman Year.
During an interview with Variety, Brad Winderbaumchief of TV, streaming and animation at Marvel Studios, spoke about the connections between the series of animated shorts I Am Groot and the films about Guardians of the Galaxy. When asked whether future animated series will have similar connections with the Marvel Cinematic Universethe producer explained that the narrative gimmick of the Multiverse allows the studio to travel many alternative paths for their stories, especially in the animation sector:
“I think the great thing about the Multiverse Saga is that there are many paths to be taken. At the studio we have been experimenting for a long time telling stories that unfold in a linear fashion but also going into the past to show how the MCU has blossomed in the past. But the Multiverse allows us to look at alternate paths and other versions of the characters which, of course, is what happens in comics when different artists, different writers and different storytellers work with the characters. You see them expand and grow them in unexpected and unexpected ways. And this thing is our North Star as we make more animated projects. “