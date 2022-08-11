a new ‘victory royal’ umbrella for Piper

The team of brawl stars he is always in constant search of ideas with which to surprise and reinvigorate the game. A task in which the community has always had an important role, participating in the creation of skins, maps, brawler concepts or even game modes.

Every day, different members of his team interact with his community through all kinds of networks, especially Twitter and Reddit, which are a mine of ideas. Many of them impossible, of course, but in others it is well worth putting the focus and, at least, trying.

And to spice up the summer, Francy, a conceptual artist from brawl starsrecently asked the community to suggest concepts for new skinspromising that he would try to convince the development team to make the most interesting ones a reality.

very interesting — Francy🌊 (@FrancyArtist) August 6, 2022

It received hundreds of ideas, but one of the ones that caught the most attention was that of a user who proposed the idea of a skin for Piper with some of the legendary umbrellas of Fortnite. To which even Francy himself could not resist responding favorably.

In Epic Games’ battle royale, each season a new hang glider is put into play in the form of an umbrella, which is only received by those who achieve a Victory Royale during it. A symbol of success, or at least it was, because in the first seasons, winning a game was almost impossible, and with the improvements to matchmaking it is not difficult to get enough in the months that a season lasts.

There are even different skins of Fortnite to which Piper could cling, to give it an extra touch in this collaboration that at the moment is a simple idea. But just imagining that thanks to an umbrella the union of both titles can be possible, makes many very happy.