a new technology to revive animals that disappeared from Earth

Technology already makes it possible to see and interact with animal species that have disappeared from the Earth and complicates the ecological motto that ensures that “extinction is forever.” What is Revival Zoo and how does it work?

In 1993, science fiction cinema raised the human and scientific adventure of “extinguishing” the dinosaurs. Reviving one of the first and largest inhabitants of the planet from the DNA contained in one of the tiniest beings, a fossilized mosquito. Thus, Steven Spielberg resurrected the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, and the idea of ​​​​bringing extinct animals back to life overflowed the fantasy.

Three years later, science managed to clone the first mammal, Dolly the sheep, from an adult cell. But it was only in 2003 that talk of “de-extinction” began, when a team of Spanish and French scientists achieved another milestone in science, cloning for the first time an already extinct animal, the bucardo.

The bucardo, a subspecies of mountain goat, was an animal that did not exist at that time. Its last specimen, a female named Celia, had died in the year 2000. The documentary Save the Bucardo recounts that desperate attempt to rescue this native animal from extinction, which included finding the last bucardo alive in the mountains, collecting its DNA and preserve it until science confirms that cloning extinct animals was possible.

Today, 20 years later, it is more common to talk about cloning and genetic engineering techniques to revive species that have disappeared, such as mammoths, or those that are on the way to extinction, such as rhinoceroses. However, the science of “de-extinction” is still far behind the technology, which already makes it possible to see and interact with extinct animals.

Revival Zoo is a National Geographic installation that digitally resurrects animal species that I know no longer exist on Earth. The three selected from a long list that includes the elephant bird, the sea cow and the Japanese wolf, were the dodo, a bird that could not fly and used its wings as fighting weapons; the thylacine, a wolf-like marsupial; and the golden toad, a species of amphibian with glossy, shiny skin that tended to be orange-gold in males.

The digital installation consists of a cubicle made up of screens and an entrance portal. Going through it, the animals appear in front of the viewer, react to their movements and, after a brief interaction, return to a world, not so far away, in which they still exist. The last living specimen of the dodo, emblem of the extinction of species due to the direct action of man, was seen between 1927 and 1929. According to National Geographic, it lived in the forest of Mauritius Island, in the Indian Ocean in Indonesia. He ate nuts, fruits and seeds, and there is a theory that by feeding on the calvaria fruit, he helped its germination. When humans arrived in the lands inhabited by the dodo, they captured them for food or hunted for fun, and their extinction led to the calvaria disappearing as well.

The golden toad, on the other hand, lived until 1989 in the Costa Rican jungle and disappeared three decades ago as a result of global warming, according to the latest report by the UN panel of climate experts.

The last thylacine, a wolf-like marsupial, died in captivity at the Hobart Zoo, Australia, in 1936. Its resemblance to wolves allowed it to run quickly at its prey; and his kangaroo biology, jumping high on his hind legs. Those traits were also what sentenced it to disappear, since when the man introduced barnyard animals such as sheep in Tasmania, its natural habitat, the thylacine became a threat.

The Revival Zoo project was overseen by Japanese zoologist Tadaaki Imaizumi and first installed at Miyashita Park in Shibuya, Japan, on Earth Day. The purpose was to realistically recreate what animal species that became extinct on the planet in the last 100 years were like, how they moved and how they lived in order to generate interest in animals that are now on the verge of extinction and to ensure that at least one only one of these endangered species is protected.