“A more eccentric villain than the others”

In a recent interview with British GQ, Jason Momoa talked about Conan the Barbarian and his old projects, and then teased something about his future, and especially his role in Fast X. In the film Momoa will be a villain who will have very special characteristics …

The character will in fact have a lavender-colored car, and fingernails painted in pink and purple. “It will be a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the best time of my life, “Momoa said of the villain he’ll be playing. The actor described him as cranky, fantastic, misunderstood, all adjectives that sure sound strange when read together.

“It was difficult because people always think I’m just someone who plays [personaggi molto virili]”, explained Momoa in the interview with GQ.” But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric. “

Not much information has been given on the villain played by Momoa by the production of Fast X, but from the little news that has reached us it certainly seems interesting and different from what we have seen so far in the franchise. To discover something more we just have to wait May 2023, when the film hits theaters. Meanwhile, here is a photo of Jason Momoa on the set of Fast X in Turin, together with Vin Diesel!