55 Cuban doctors arrive in Colima

starting this thursday 55 Cuban medical specialists will join five Colima hospitals to provide care to the population as part of the national strategy to fill the vacancies available in the country.

The Governor Indira Vizcaino Silva reported that specialists in 14 areas arrived in the state: general surgery, internal medicine, medical pediatrics, gynecology and obstetrics, nephrology, radiodiagnosis, otorhinolaryngology, traumatology and orthopedics, emergencies, angiology, dermatology, hematology, intensive care, physical medicine and rehabilitation.

He reported that on average each of the doctors will earn 22,000 pesos per month and will be assigned as follows: one specialist at the State Hemodialysis Center, eight at the Maternal and Child Hospital in Villa de Álvarez, nine at the Ixtlahuacán Welfare Hospital, 11 at the Hospital General of Manzanillo, 12 to the Hospital of Tecomán and 14 to the Regional University Hospital of Colima.

The governor recalled that of the 60 places that were offered for Colima hospitals on the national platform, only five applications were received, so the vacancies will be filled with doctors who come from Cuba.

“They are specialized personnel in various medical areas, because despite the fact that they have sought to occupy those spaces with Mexican doctors, the expected response was not obtained; their arrival is temporary, when there are Mexican or Colima doctors, they would occupy these spaces, ”he said.

He indicated that all have revalidation of studies before the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and took the technical induction course for medical personnel newly admitted to the IMSS-Wellness program to learn how the Institute works and have knowledge of what the processes are like.

“This allows the people of Colima who did not have social security, nor were they entitled to IMSS or the ISSSTE, that the people of Colima who do not have the economic resources to seek particular attention, know that now any medical attention, even from specialists , they will be able to have it free through IMSS-Wellness. Colima residents deserve quality medical care and warmth, so we are convinced and convinced that the right thing is being done, “said the governor.

Vizcaíno Silva reported that to give them accommodation, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Urban Development and Mobility (Seidum) rehabilitated two apartment towers in the former military zone, today called the Galvan Complex, so that they have a decent place to live.

Read also: They criticize the mayor for dressing as if in a war zone during shootings in Guanajuato

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, options for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

AFCL