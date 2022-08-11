12 years younger than him

Soccer Football – Europa League – Play Off First Leg – FC Barcelona v Napoli – Camp Nou, Barcelona, ​​Spain – February 17, 2022 FC Barcelona’s Gerard Pique during the warm up before the match REUTERS / Albert Gea

He wasted no time Gérard Piqué after separating from Shakira, announced last June. The Barcelona footballer – fresh from a 12-year relationship with the pop star with whom he had two children – is said to be secretly dating a 23-year-old student.

This was revealed by the British tabloid “The Sun” which dares the fact that the love story between Piqué and Clara Chia Martithis would be the name of the new flame, which began before the separation between the defender and the Colombian singer.

Clara Chia Marti, 12 years younger than Piqué, would study public relations and meet the 35-year-old footballer while working on organizing events at his production company Kosmos.

A source close to Clara, reported by the “Sun”, said: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She also works for him in his office, organizing events. They have been silent about their relationship, but everyone around them knows what. is happening”.

