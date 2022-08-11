12 movies that premiered in 2022 and you should see in the summer if you haven’t already

August has just started but there is still a lot of summer ahead. While the billboards lower their rate of releases but the platforms redouble their efforts with the arrival of new releases, we propose a series of films to make the infernal heat a little more bearable. There are all kinds and for all platforms, but they all have in common that they were launched this year.

The Sea Monster – Netflix

For those viewers avid for marine adventures and a little orphaned by the saga Pirates of the Caribbeanhere is a movie that may interest you. the sea monster is a lifelong adventure film, but with the novelty of being an epic story in animation format, and with a design of the different sea monsters that will delight fans of another saga like How to Train Your Dragon, with which he has quite a few connections. Although it is not entirely easy to find it on its cover, it is worth rummaging through the Netflix catalog to find this authentic animated treasure deep down.

Scream – Amazon Prime Video

It was one of the first big releases of the year and it hasn’t taken long to become another big hit on platforms. scream is actually the fifth installment in Wes Craven’s terrifying and self-aware saga, although the title change has to do with its connection to the original film. the new directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin Y Tyler Gillett (Wedding night) renewed the saga and introduced the concept of a requel, half remake half sequel like this film. A new cast made up of young stars maintaining the original cast of the saga and a new identity for Ghostface, what more could you ask for.

The Batman – HBO Max

Matt Reeves He had a more than complicated task having to reinvent one of the most iconic characters in recent cinema, but he was successful in the challenge. batman It is a classic story and at the same time far from the previous referents of the character, almost more like a detective and spy movie than a superhero one. It is not exempt from action or memorable characters such as El Pingüino de Colin Farrell or the Riddle of Paul Danobut without a doubt you will leave excited with the chase scenes in the Batmobile or the fights in the Iceberg Lounge Club with techno in the background.

Everything at the same time everywhere – Movistar+

Who was going to tell us that one of the great lessons about the multiverse was not going to be found in the Marvel universe, but in that of the daniels. And it is that the directors of Swiss Army Man have surprised us with a film that is as crazy as it is entertaining that takes us through a thousand realities with a lot of humor, action and a cast led by faces that may not be so well known to the general public but that you will want to talk about and hear again when you understand the meaning of the family Wang.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Disney+

From the universe of the Daniels we jump to that of Marvelwho had already been warning about the multiverses in his previous films but with this one they have turned everything upside down. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) becomes the threat when he seeks to gain the powers of America Chavez, a new and young heroine who still does not control her powers, and who will have to put herself in Strange’s care so as not to fall into the hands of the evil witch. The most interesting thing about this new installment of the MCU may be the return of sam raimidirector of the original trilogy of spider-man and that here he has been able to recover some elements of terror that are the trademark of the author of terrifyingly dead.

The dark daughter – Movistar +

the debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal in the direction is one of the most ambiguous and painful stories about motherhood at the same time. Olivia Coleman gives life to a teacher who gets lost on a trip to the Greek coast and in which he meets a young mother (dakota johnson) with whom she strikes up a rare friendship and at the same time makes her wonder what her life as a mother has been like, seen through a series of flashbacks with jessie buckley.

Dancing for Life (Cha Cha Real Smooth) – Apple TV+

The dakota johnson as a mother she is giving a lot to talk about and here we bring another film in which she has even more weight if possible. the protagonist of 50 shades of gray gives life here to Domino, the mother of a girl with autism who one day meets Andrew (Cooper Raiff, who is also the director of the film), a sensitive and funny boy who has returned to the neighborhood to take care of his little brother and who soon becomes his best friend. Both begin to feel a mutual attraction, but soon they will realize that they are in very different stages of life.





Lightyear – Disney+

The latest premiere addition to the platforms has been the arrival of one of the most iconic toys in cinema, buzz lightyear. The new adventure of the character in the saga toy story It has not taken him to Andy’s house but to the confines of the Galaxy to see how the story of the hero who gave the toy its name was. To infinity and beyond.

Apollo 10½: A Space Childhood – Netflix

Yes Lightyear will take many viewers back to their childhood, with this film he is the director Richard Linklater the one who gives us a vip tour of his. A sixties childhood, with child prodigies, dysfunctional families, rockets and space races and many, many mixed memories of different movies, series and other things that marked the life of the filmmaker author of the trilogy of Before the…





Not Okay – Disney+

What would happen if a little lie on social media ended up turning you into an influencer? That’s what happens to Danny (Zoey Deutch) when he fakes a trip to Paris and ends up being the center of attention around the world after some attacks in the French capital. Danni obviously hasn’t been there, but she prefers to continue the charade as soon as she sees that people pay attention to her. Acid satire about the world of social networks that this film poses that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Claw – Netflix

Adam Sandler It is always a good option to disconnect in summer. Far from his most comic side, the actor has chained several more serious projects such as Rough diamonds and now he returns to the platform with this story of overcoming and friendship between a scout for a basketball club and an emerging Spanish star brought to life by the player Juancho Hernangomez. To discover how the world of scouting works in the NBAbut also how Sandler’s voice sounds insulting in Spanish.

Kimi – HBO Max

And last but not least, we have a computer thriller from Steven Soderbergh and starring Zoe Kravitz. the actress of Big Little Lies brings to life a clever programmer for a company who witnesses a brutal murder. She tries to denounce him, but she will find herself in her way with a big wall called bureaucracy as she begins to manage (and get overwhelmed) with everything she has seen.

