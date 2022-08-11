10 reasons that will make you doubt the love between Harry Potter and Ginny

Many Harry Potter fans would have loved that he ended up marrying Hermione Granger in the film’s history, although others were not displeased to see him next to Ron’s sister either, but did they really love each other?



1. Sister of his best friend

+ For most young people, falling in love with the sisters of their best friends turns out to be like a taboo.. In fact, the wizard Potter is aware of that at first, a situation that scared him for putting his relationship with Ron at risk, but it was also the same thing that attracted him to the teenager.

Without a doubt, the love that arose between Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) is something that many fans of the wizard loved., However, there are several theories that proved that this romance may not be as real as they were shown to us in the movie. Half-Blood Prince, directors David Yates and Chris Columbus.

As for Harry Potter, he told us the story of a young man who discovered on his birthday that he was the son of two renowned wizards., who were killed by a fearsome wizard, Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) himself who could not kill Potter as a baby and marked him with a scar on his forehead in the form of a lightning bolt. Later the wizard entered Hogwarts school, where he met his best friends, Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and the love of his life Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright).

Meanwhile, we investigate the reasons that made many of his followers doubt the love between these characters.