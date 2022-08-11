◉ JACKPOT HERE | Manizales Lottery TODAY, Wednesday, August 10, 2022

RESULTS HERE | The Manizales Lottery will play its last Draw No. 4759 in a few hours. The Grand Prize and the complete draws will be known LIVE and ONLINE in this article on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Colombia.

DRAW ENDED | The Manizales Lottery Grand Prize Draw was held TODAY on Wednesday, August 10, and tonight’s winning number was 3104 of the 152 series.

The Manizales Lottery is played TODAY, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 11:00 p.m. Find out all the results and numbers that fell in this Draw No. 4759 AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

This Colombian Lottery game takes place every Wednesday at the same time, except on holidays. In those cases, the draw is postponed to the next business day.

Among the large number of prizes offered by this draw, the jackpot stands out, which is 1,500 million pesos. Then there are several dry ones with interesting money to reward. The largest of them is up to 50 million.

This draw will take place from 23.00 Colombian time. All results will be announced HERE just finished the game.

Jackpot and dry | Manizales Lottery: prize plan

Manizales Lottery: what are the days and times for this latest draw

The Manizales Lottery draws are held every Wednesday starting at 22:30 Colombian time.