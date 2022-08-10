Zendaya, Kate Moss

By: LUNA DOMENECH

See galley

There are several reasons why it is becoming more and more common to see celebrities without bra (dressed, of course). The first, that fashion commands. And designers like Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino, the epitome of elegance, Oscar de la Renta o Schiaparelli bet on transparent dresses, with necklines that do not allow wearing this undergarment or tops that do not either. The second, which, as Mara José Prez, head of Fashion at I donate, the renunciation of the bra cannot be understood without a vindictive and political vis and generation Z seems to have understood that it is an accessory and not the corsage of the 21st century, which is worn if you want, shown if you want (there are the ‘bralettes’, or bras to be seen). The third, which we are facing nostalgic revival, in fashion, beauty and more, from the 90s and early 2000s, where they were already the protagonists of ‘Sex in New York’, already out Kate Moss with her ‘heroin chic’ either Jennifer Aniston in his role as Rachel in ‘Friends’, we were accustomed to the fact that the chest was visible, without a bra, under the most common clothes (cotton shirts or blouses) was something natural, and who was anyone to tell them to cover themselves with one. And there is one last reason that bras are conspicuous by their absence: the pandemic and being locked up at home made the bra an expendable object of support and ‘coverage’, a fact that has been transferred to the street, without a doubt, already. the ‘celebrities’. For sample, several ‘buttons’, of J.Lo to Cate Blanchett. Transparencies and necklines: from Victoria Federica to Jennifer Lopez, the looks that show the most skin this summer // From Eva Longoria to Irina Shayk, the most striking and extravagant bikinis and swimsuits of the famous // Once and for all: this is your bra size